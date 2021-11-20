Included in the 10 artefacts to be analysed is Leonardo da Vinci’s Lady with an Ermine.

Jacek Bednarczyk/PAP

In this episode of The Debrief, we take a look at how a team of scientists have decided to create a library of historic smells.and their historical significance in an attempt to develop a new interpretation and a new narrative to describe the artefacts.

Scientists are looking to compile an international archive of how historical objects smell.

In what has been described as a ‘breakthrough project’ the joint Polish-Slovenian initiative will analyse the odours and their historical significance in an attempt to develop a new interpretation and a new narrative to describe the artefacts.

Coming up in the show, host John Beauchamp talks to Professor Tomasz Sawoszczuk from the Krakow University of Economics about the so-called Odotheka.

