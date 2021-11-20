PM to visit European allies due to ‘difficult geopolitical situation’

Poland’s Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki has decided to make a series of visits to European countries in the near future in connection with the deteriorating security situation in the region.

The government spokesman, Piotr Müller, has stated that the Prime Minister’s European tour will start on Sunday as he will set off for the three Baltic states, Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia.

The spokesman stated the geopolitical situation has become difficult due to the recent actions taken by the eastern neighbours of Poland, specifically Russia and Belarus. He pointed to the Russian military build-up on its borders with Ukraine, as well as Minsk’s decision to use weaponised migration as a tool of hybrid warfare against Poland, Latvia and Lithuania.

“We have to draw conclusions from what has been happening in terms of Russia’s actions in Georgia, in Crimea and in eastern Ukraine. These conclusions and the information that we and our allies receive make it clear that the geopolitical situation has to be considered as difficult,” the spokesman stated.

He added that there are also issues connected with Russia gaining new tools of energy blackmail and specified that the Russo-German gas pipeline Nord Stream 2 potentially becoming operational soon was the main concern.

According to Müller, in connection with this situation, there is a need for actions of solidarity and measures that should be taken together by the EU and European countries.

“That is why Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki has decided to make a series of visits to EU countries and European countries in the near future,” the government spokesman stated.

He stressed that on Sunday, the Prime Minister would pay visits to Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia. “Tomorrow, there will be three meetings with the prime ministers of these countries to discuss the current situation, and also present the threats that we are aware of, news of which has reached us,” Mr Müller said.

Later, he added, the Prime Minister will continue his European tour by visiting several other EU and European countries over the next few days.