BREAKING: Rittenhouse found not guilty on all charges

Kyle Rittenhouse, 18, has been found not guilty of murder that he was accused of — a fatal shooting of two men and injuring a third during last year’s riots in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

On August 25, 2020, then 17-years-old Rittenhouse was patroling, arms in hand, downtown Kenosha in the company of likely-equipped men. The goal was to protect a used car dealership from looting, vandalism and riots that took hold of the city over the police shooting of Jacob Blake, a black man, by a white Kenosha police officer.

Armed with a Smith & Wesson M&P15 (an AR-15 style semi-automatic rifle), with a medical kit kept handy, Mr Rittenhouse found himself chased by protesters while watching over the car dealership. The encounter led to Mr Rittenhouse fatally shooting two people, Joseph Rosenbaum and Anthony Huber, and injuring Gaige Grosskreutz, all of whom are white.

Arrested and charged with one misdemeanour charge and five felony charges, out of which the gravest was intentional homicide, translating in Wisconsin to a mandatory sentence of life behind bars. The others were reckless homicide, attempted homicide, two counts of reckless endangerment, and being a minor illegally in possession of a firearm.

The two weeks-long proceedings of the trial that began on November 1 caught the public eye due to the pitting of the prosecution against the judge.

On Monday, the latter dismissed the misdemeanour firearm charge. With Mr Rittenhouse’s attorneys arguing that their client acted in self-defence, Mr Rittenhouse pled not guilty to all charges.

The Kenosha Unrest

The detention of Jacob Blake, an African-American man, was a direct lead-up to the unrest. Blake was shot four times in the back during an arrest by police officer Rusten Sheskey over complaints of domestic violence by Blake. The incident occurred in Kenosha on August 23, 2020, as police officers were attempting to arrest Blake. Blake was unsuccessfully tasered. He was shot after he opened the door to an SUV he had been using and reached into the vehicle. He survived but is paralysed from the waist down.

In the aftermath of the August 2020 police shooting of Jacob Blake, protests, riots, and civil unrest occurred in Kenosha, Wisconsin, and around the United States as part of the larger 2020–2021 United States racial unrest and Black Lives Matter movements. In addition to street protests, marches, and demonstrations, the shooting also led to the 2020 American athlete boycotts.

The demonstrations were marked by daily peaceful protesting followed by confrontations with law enforcement and rioting and arson at night. A state of emergency was declared on August 23, and the National Guard was activated the following day. Further confrontations arose when armed militia members, whom Kenosha County Sheriff David Beth described as “like a group of vigilantes”, arrived with the expressed intent of protecting businesses in the city.