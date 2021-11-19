Lukashenko already propagandises his talk with Merkel: President Cabinet Head

“Alyaksandr Lukashenko is already demonstrating talk with Germany’s Chancellor Angela Merkel in his propaganda as proof of recognition of his presidency by an important European politician,” Paweł Szrot, the head of the President’s Cabinet told Radio Zet on Friday.

Asked about the situation on the Polish-Belarusian border, has any sort of breakthrough happened and whether the situation has been cooling down or should one expect an escalation, the official said: “We must monitor the situation with great scrutiny. Over the past couple of weeks it has occurred many times over that a couple of days of relative calm followed a day fraught with escalation. We might see a recurrence of this pattern today. Nevertheless, let me remind you that the silence on the Kuźnice-Bruzgi border crossing does not mean no attempts of breaching the border are not made elsewhere. Although on a smaller scale, such attempts continue as they have for many weeks.”

When inquired if Lukaszenka’s talks with Chancellor Merkel led to the deescalation, he agreed that she “is an important European politician, a chancellor of an important European country. She herself chooses her discussion partners.”

“Putting it bluntly, we do not really understand her decisions relevant to the talk with Lukashenko,” he said, adding that this “is all the more given the fact that Lukashenko capitalises on these talks. Regardless of the results, we are out-and-out sure that Ms Chancellor did not yield to all of Alyaksandr Lukashenko’s conditions, he, however, builds his propaganda on that, he uses it as proof of recognition of his presidency by an important West European politician.”

In his opinion, “this is not a beneficial situation.”

“Still, I do repeat, this is Ms Chancellor’s decision,” he stressed.