EC contacts Poland, Hungary over conditionality mechanism

The European Commission sent a letter to Poland and Hungary on the conditionality mechanism in the EU budget, as both countries now have two months to send the required information, the EC spokesman Christian Wigand told the Polish Press Agency PAP on Friday evening.

EC report on rule of law contains questionable statements: Supreme Court head

see more

“On November 19, the EC services sent administrative letters to Hungary and Poland requesting information on issues that may be of importance for the application of the general conditionality mechanism,” Mr Wigand said.

Under the General Conditionality Mechanism Regulation, the EC may contact the given Member State and request information if necessary for its evaluation.

“The information in question will be taken into account by the EC in assessing whether the conditions for sending the notification as regards the conditionality mechanism to the Member States are met. Hungary and Poland now have two months to submit the required information,” he added.

During the European Council summit in December 2020, EU leaders agreed on a conditionality mechanism to be used to protect the Union’s budget in the event of violations of the rule of law by a Member State.