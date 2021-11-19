Toruń becoming crucial node on Polish cultural map

“Toruń is growing as a crucial node on the Polish cultural map,” Deputy PM, Culture, National Heritage and Sports Minister Piotr Gliński said on Friday during the 29th edition of the EnergaCamerimage Festival, adding that thanks to the construction of the Camerimage European Film Centre, the city’s chances to shine in the sector of culture would multiply.

The official commended the cooperation of the Polish government, Toruń, Tumult Foundation — the entity in charge of the festival — and the Marshall’s Office, finding it exemplary of politics for the better good of Poland’s culture.

Deputy PM Gliński said that on Friday he met the boss of the architectural company that won the tender. The official stressed that the moment of real groundbreaking of the investment was at hand.

For his part, the director and originator of the EnergaCamerimage Marek Żydowicz noted that “a miracle happened” in recent years and that the construction of the centre for his festival was closer than ever before.

After 20 years of absence, the EnergaCamerimage Festival returned to Toruń in 2019, where it had been organised in the years of 1993-1999. Moved to Łódź afterwards and then to Bydgoszcz in 2010, the festival returns to Toruń where the European Film Centre Camerimage edifice is to be ribbon-cut in 2025. The investment cost amounts to PLN 600 mln [EUR 127.82 mln]. The contract on the creation and co-management of the Centre was signed in 2019 by Deputy PM Gliński, Toruń Mayor Michał Zaleski and the festival’s director Marek Żydowicz.

As part of this year’s edition, a total of 10 competitions are taking place. The festival is carried out under the patronage of President Andrzej Duda. The event is to be wrapped up on Saturday with a gala and awards ceremony.