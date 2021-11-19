Supreme Court head disputes EC’s report on Poland’s rule of law

Radek Pietruszka/PAP

The head of Poland’s Supreme Court has rejected criticism of the Polish government’s judicial overhaul contained in a European Commission report, claiming it is inaccurate.

The criticism appeared in a report from July 20 on the rule of law in EU countries, in which the European Commission listed serious concerns about Poland’s judicial overhaul.

It said the Polish government’s changes to the country’s judicial system since 2015 have increased the influence of the executive and legislative authorities on the judiciary, which Brussels says has undermined the system’s independence.

On Friday, Małgorzata Manowska, the first president of the Supreme Court, handed over a commentary on the report to Didier Reynders, the EU’s justice commissioner, during his visit to Warsaw.

“The chapter on the situation regarding the rule of law in Poland contains statements that arouse polemics and sometimes are not in line with the facts,” Manowska wrote in the commentary.

“As regards our country, civil society space is still strong, but has been affected by general problems concerning women’s rights and attacks against LGBTI groups,” the letter read.

According to the commentary, a serious flaw of the EC report “lies in the general nature of the theses formulated in it.”

“This gives the impression of manipulating facts and presenting issues in a slogan manner, without discussing a specific problem in an analytical manner,” it said.

“The report contains biased assessments… that do not take into account the arguments of both sides of the legal and political dispute in Poland over changes in the justice system,” the commentary read.