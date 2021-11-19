Situation at border is ‘political crisis,’ not migration crisis says PM

Mateusz Morawiecki/Facebook

The Polish prime minister, Mateusz Morawiecki, said the country is facing a “political crisis” manufactured by Belarus rather than a migration crisis.

Poland has accused Belarus of transporting thousands of migrants to the Polish-Belarusian border in an attempt to destabilise the EU.

In a podcast released on Friday, Morawiecki said: “I think that, at times like these, it is rather difficult to refer to this as a migration crisis. It is a specially designed political crisis.”

“And, I have the impression that even the term ‘hybrid war’ is not adequate to describe everything that the Belarusian dictator is doing,” he added.

“We are dealing with state terrorism and every kind of terrorism is an act of desperation.”

In his opinion, the actions of Belarus are showing that “our determined stance is working.”

“Lukaszenko is beating his head against a wall, so we cannot back down or let go,” he said.