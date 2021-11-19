PM, US National Intelligence director discuss NATO eastern flank security

We agree with our friends from the US on the diagnosis of the threat of a hybrid conflict caused by Lukashenka and his allies, wrote Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki after the meeting with the Director of US National Intelligence Avril Haines.

“At the same time, we are working on new solutions to best secure Poland, Europe and the North Atlantic Alliance against similar threats now and in the future. We will react firmly and adequately to the development of the situation,” he stated on Twitter.

“We are continuing our close cooperation with the USA in the field of security on NATO’s eastern flank. A series of meetings between Avril Haines, the US National Intelligence Director, and Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki, the Interior Minister Mariusz Kamiński, the Defence Minister, Mariusz Błaszczak, took place in Warsaw. Ms Haines also met with the Chief of the Cabinet of the Polish President at the National Security Bureau,” government spokesman Piotr Müller wrote on Twitter on Friday.

It was reported on government websites that the conversation between Avril Haines and the Polish Prime Minister took place at the request of the American side. “Its participants agreed that close cooperation in the field of security on NATO’s eastern flank is necessary,” the report said.

The position of director of National Intelligence is the highest in the US intelligence structure. The director is also an advisor to the US president Joe Biden.