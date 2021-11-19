Brussel’s conflict with Poland based on politics, not law: Portuguese daily

Writing for Portugal’s online daily Observador, the country’s renowned political scientist and publicist Jaime Nogueira Pinto pointed out in the daily’s Friday issue that the rule of law-related conflict between the EU and Poland was based on politics, not law.

Pointing to Hungary, the publicist recalled that Poland was not the sole country in Brussel’s bad books.

“The ongoing conflicts of Poland and Hungary with the EU in the context of the primacy of national law over the EU law have a political basis, not a legal one,” Mr Nogueira Pinto stressed.

He pointed out that in the ever-more libertine European Union keen on changing its customs, right parties began to mushroom and these often refer to national values and Christian ones alike.

He remarked that as long as conservative thought was considered, differences in the East and West of Europe came to the fore.

“In the East of Europe, Poles and Hungarians are taking the lead in the struggle… against the transmogrification of customs, deeming this change aggression against the institution of family, which they identify with the foundation of society and the foremost space for the propagation of future generations. This conservative line is not that prominent any longer in Western Europe,” Mr Nogueira Pinto felt.

Although the family protection politics is effectuated in the East by Russia’s president Vladimir Putin, the publicist noted, Poland has not been seeing eye to eye with the Kremlin.

“Warsaw does not trust Russia due to geopolitical and historical reasons… suspecting Moscow of complicity in the conflict on the Polish-Belarusian border,” Mr Nogueira Pinto wrote.

Published ever since 2014, Observador is one of the leading online dailies in Portugal. In 2019, its management launched a round-the-clock radio station called Radio Observador.