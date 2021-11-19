Poland to donate 300,000 Covid-19 vaccines to Rwanda

Szymon Szynkowski vel Sęk said during a press conference in Warsaw on Friday that 300,000 AstraZeneca vaccines would be sent to the country in eastern Africa.

Albert Zawada/PAP

In a gesture of solidarity in the fight against Covid-19, Poland is set to donate 300,000 vaccines to Rwanda, a deputy foreign minister has announced.

He pointed out it was one of the African countries with the highest level of vaccinations and would be able to administer the vaccines very quickly.

Poland, he said, had already donated vaccines to other countries, including Egypt, Kenya, Georgia, Ukraine, Montnegro and North Macedonia.

The donation was an example of “solidarity in motion,” he said.