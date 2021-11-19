EC report on rule of law contains questionable statements: Supreme Court head

The section of the EC report concerning Poland contains statements that provoke polemics and are sometimes factually incorrect, wrote the head of the Supreme Court (SN), Małgorzata Manowska in the letter attached to the official reply of the court to the European Commission’s report on the rule of law from July 2021.

During Friday’s meeting, Justice Manowska provided the EU Justice Commissioner Didier Reynders with the court’s official comment on the matter. In July, EU officials expressed their concern about Poland’s respect for the primacy of EU law, which is “necessary for the functioning of the EU legal order and equality of the Member States in the EU.”

According to the European Commission, “the reforms carried out since 2015 increased the influence of the executive and legislative powers on the judiciary to the detriment of the independence of judges.”

“The section on the condition of the rule of law in Poland contains statements that provoke polemics and are sometimes factually incorrect,” stressed Justice Manowska in the letter attached to the comment of the Supreme Court.

According to the SN, a serious flaw of the EC report “lies in the general nature of the theses formulated in it,” as it “gives the impression of manipulating facts and presenting issues in a slogan manner, without any analysis of a specific problem in an analytical manner.”

It was noted by the Supreme Court that the procedure initiated by the EC “concerns only strictly defined aspects of the reforms, not its entirety”.

“The report contains biased assessments. This document does not take into account the arguments of both sides of the legal and political dispute in Poland over changes in the judiciary,” read the comment.

“The EC report consistently depreciates the role and status of the Polish Constitutional Court. Such action is another example of a violation of the partnership principle of the Member States (and their bodies), and EU institutions,” the statement wrote.

Moreover, it assessed that “from the point of view of the assessment of respecting the rule of law in a given Member State, it is doubtful to analyse the issue of the rights of sexual minorities or permissible conditions for termination of pregnancy”.

“This matter does not concern the issue of the rule of law and should not be included in the report as an internal matter of a Member State,” it was written.