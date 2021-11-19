COVID-19: Poland donates 300,000 vaccines to Rwanda

In a gesture of solidarity in the fight against COVID-19, Poland has donated 300,000 vaccines to Rwanda, Szymon Szynkowski vel Sęk, a deputy foreign minister has announced.

He pointed out it was one of the African countries with the highest level of vaccinations and would be able to administer the vaccines very quickly.

The donation was an example of “solidarity in motion,” he said.

Mr Szynkowski vel Sęk noted that Rwanda has recently opened its embassy in Poland. According to him, Polish entrepreneurs are interested in investments in the Rwanda market, especially in the cybersecurity sector, the steel industry and the area of smart cities.

The Ambassador of Rwanda, Anastase Shyaka, thanked the Poles and the government for this gesture of solidarity, saying that it was proof of friendship between the two countries.

Poland has already donated or sold approximately 15 million doses of vaccines to other countries, including Egypt, Kenya, Georgia, Ukraine, Montenegro and North Macedonia.