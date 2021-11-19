We’re on homestretch to Polish food holding company: Deputy PM

“The establishment of the Polish Food Holding Company is what we promised to the farmers and now we are on the homestretch to pull this off,” Deputy PM and State Assets Minister Jacek Sasin said on Friday.

“We are a step away from having this vow fulfilled and the day when Polish farmers will feel that the Polish state entities protect the farmers from the monopoly praxes of various entities active in the agri-food market, which is something that we have been dealing with,” Mr Sasin added.

The official went on to say that the participation of the state entity would bring about fairer practices on the agri-food market. “We will be in a position to say that Polish farmers are protected by the Polish state.”

“We have already seen many developments, wide-ranged social consultations took place over the past two years, some entities that are to co-create the holding company, have already been removed from the supervision of the Agriculture Ministry and submitted to that of the State Assets,” the Deputy PM said.

The Holding Company is to be established on the foundation of the National Sugar Company (KSC), also known as “Polish Sugar”. The Assets Ministry opted for a pathway of consolidation that boils down to issuing shares destined to be secured by the State Treasury. Moreover, the Treasury will enjoy a 100 percent right of vote stemming from its shares.

Companies expected to make the buildup of the Holding Company are Elewarr, Danko, Małopolska Hodowla Roślin (Małopolskie Plant Breeding Company), Poznańska Hodowla Roślin (Poznań Plant Breeding Company), Kutnowska Hodowla Buraka Cukrowego (Kutnów Beet Breeding Company), Pomorska-Mazurska Hodowla Ziemniaka (Pomorsko-Mazurskie Potato Breeding Company), Hodowla Zwierząt i Nasiennictwa Roślin Polanowice (the Livestock and Seed Breeding in Polanowice) and Kombinat Rolny Kietrz (the Agricultural Conglomerate of Kietrz).