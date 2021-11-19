EU commissioner fears constitutional court’s use to avoid CJEU rulings

At a meeting in the Senate, Reynders said the EU was "analysing all possible instruments" for its response to the constitutional court's verdicts.

Tomasz Gzell/PAP

Poland-visiting EU Justice Commissioner Didier Reynders told the Polish Senate (upper house) on Friday that Poland’s EU-contested Constitutional Tribunal could be used to avoid rulings by the EU Court of Justice (CJEU).

Poland is in a protracted dispute with the EU over judicial reforms which Brussels fears may restrict judicial independence and put courts under political pressure. Most recently, the EU has criticised the Polish constitutional court for a ruling that questions the primacy of EU law over national legislation.

Earlier, the EU also contested the appointment of judges to the court, which it says had taken place against binding laws.

The conflict has resulted in the imposition of financial sanctions on Poland.

Reynders arrived in Poland on Thursday for a two-day visit.