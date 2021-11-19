President expresses hope migrant crisis will end soon

Speaking in Skopje, North Macedonia, after a meeting with that country's president, Stevo Pendarovski, Duda thanked the host for his country's solidarity, understanding and support in Poland's situation.

Radek Pietruszka/PAP

Polish President Andrzej Duda said on Friday he hoped that through political support of the European community and the North Atlantic Alliance, the “hybrid attack” on Poland’s border with Belarus would end soon.

Poland, Lithuania and Latvia have been tackling a surge in illegal migration at their borders with Belarus in what they say is a hybrid war tactic employed by Minsk to destabilise the EU.

Speaking in Skopje, North Macedonia, after a meeting with that country’s president, Stevo Pendarovski, Duda thanked the host for his country’s solidarity, understanding and support in Poland’s situation.

“It is a fact that the Belarusian regime has undertaken a hybrid attack on the border of the EU and the border of Nato,” Duda said. “These are three countries of both the EU and of the North Atlantic Alliance: Poland, Lithuania and Latvia. Today the Polish border is being most strongly attacked.

“In connection with this, we are defending with all force both the area of the EU and Nato from illegal migration,” he added and described the situation as difficult and sad as the regime’s forces push migrants to the borders.

“We hope that soon, thanks to political support of the European community and the North Atlantic Alliance, this attack will end, the Belarusian government will cease this attack on the Polish border,” Duda said.

Stevo Pendarovski said the Belarusian government’s actions were “utterly unacceptable.”

“As allies within the framework of Nato, we exchanged information and views concerning the recent events on the Polish-Belarusian border,” Pendarovski said. “I expressed to President Duda our full solidarity, but also support in overcoming that situation.”

He added his country would monitor the situation within the Nato framework. “We also call for an immediate cessation of all activities whose aim is the further destabilisation of the situation at the borders of our allies Poland, Lithuania and Latvia,” he said.