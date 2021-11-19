US congressmen want Putin to be not recognised as Russian president after 2024

Members of the Helsinki Commission to the US Congress, Democrat Steve Cohen and Republican Joe Wilson, submitted on Thursday a draft resolution calling for Vladimir Putin to be non-recognition as president of Russia if he remains in power after the elections in 2024. Putin’s spokesman Dmitry Peskov described it as “interference in Russia’s internal affairs.”

Mr Cohen and Mr Wilson believe that the 2020 referendum on the amendment of the constitution, giving the Russian president the opportunity to hold two additional terms in a row, was “the most manipulated voting in the modern history of the Russian Federation”.

Accordingly, parliamentarians want the US House of Representatives to recognise that the changes to the Russian constitution were adopted against Russia’s international obligations as a member of the Organisation for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) and contrary to Russian law.

In turn, the Russian president’s spokesman Peskov stated that the initiative is “an excellent example not only for Russia but also for all countries of the world, that the US is officially interfering in the internal affairs of other countries.”

“US congressmen are engaging in some rather unprecedented legislative activity. It does not fall within any framework of contemporary international relations,” Mr Peskov added.

The Helsinki Commission – formally known as the Commission for Security and Co-operation in Europe – is a body of US Congress made up of politicians from both houses of the parliament. It deals with topics such as human rights, democracy and other matters related to the OSCE.