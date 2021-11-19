Nato Article 4 not needed in migrant crisis, minister says

Zbigniews Rau told Polish public TV that what Poland really needs in the crisis is support from the Nato countries.

Current developments in the migrant crisis on the Polish-Belarusian border do not warrant the triggering of Nato’s Article 4, the Polish foreign minister said on Friday.

Nato’s Article 4 provides for joint consultations in the event that a member of the alliance feels that its territorial integrity, political independence or security is threatened.

“The situation on the border does not indicate the need for us to move for the imposition of Article 4 now. (Poland most of all needs – PAP) sincere and broad political support from every Nato member state,” Rau said.

Asked about recent telephone consultations on the crisis between German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, Rau said Poland did not consider the move to be “the most appropriate solution,” as the talks were conducted above Poland’s head.

Rau also recounted his recent conversation with US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken, and said Blinken had assured him of US support in the border crisis.