Rock Rachon: Migration crisis on border going on

The crisis on the border continues as Russian and Belarusian propaganda keep pointing to Poland as a country where international humanitarian law is supposedly violated by preventing illegal migrants from forcing their way into Poland.

Every day Poland faces numerous dangerous encounters with migrants trying to illegally cross the Polish-Belarusian border. The Border Guard has already recorded over 34,000 attempts to illegally cross the border, 6,000 of which occurred in November.

Even in the last 24 hours two major attempts to cross the border were stopped, with four Polish soldiers needing medical attention after being hit by stones thrown by migrants.

While Poland makes an effort to prevent the crisis from spreading and receives help from some allied countries such as the UK, other countries like Germany and France are trying to make a deal with the perpetrators of the crisis (Vladimir Putin and Alyaksandr Lukashenka) going over Poland’s head.

Rock Rachon’s guests were: Marcin Przydacz, Lars Patrick Berg, Ryszard Legutko, Katia Glod, Bolesław Piasecki, Charlie Weimers and Matthew Tyrmand.

“He [Lukashenka] now became the major actor in European politics. I mean this is amazing, it does not show exactly his strength, although some credit should be given to him it is the European weakness of course,” Professor Ryszard Legutko stressed.

“What we are seeing is a massive pressure of migrants organised by Belarus and Russia to put the Polish state under the so-called stress test to see how we react not only on the border but also how we react as a society as a security system, how we react and interact with our partners within the EU and NATO,” Bolesław Piasecki emphasised.







Marcin Przydacz is a Polish lawyer and Politician, currently holding the position of deputy Foreign Minister.

Lars Patrick Berg is a German politician, former member of the Baden-Württemberg Landtag and since 2019 member of the European Parliament within the European Conservatives and Reformists group.

Ryszard Legutko is a professor of Philosophy at the Jagiellonian University in Kraków, politician, publicist and member of the European Parliament since 2009. He is now the co-chairman of the European Conservatives and Reformists group.

Katia Glod is an independent analyst and political risk consultant. She was previously the Belarusian consultant for the European Endowment for Democracy in Minsk and an election observer and analyst for the OSCE as well as Robert Bosch Academy fellow on Russia and Eurasia programme at Chattenhouse in London.

Bolesław Piasecki is a doctor from the War Studies University in Warsaw. He is an expert on security issues and secret services activities.

Charlie Weimers is a Swedish politician and member of the European Parliament since 2019. He represents the Swedish Democrats party and is a part of the European Conservatives and Reformists group.

Matthew Tyrmand is a Polish-American economist, publicist and social activist writing for “Do Rzeczy” and “Wprost” weeklies.