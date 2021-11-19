Poland leads ranking of largest companies in CEE region

Poland is the leader of the 16th CEE TOP 500 companies ranking as Polish enterprises recorded the highest turnover in 2020 while coping with the Covid pandemic.

Coface, the international credit insurance and risk management group which runs the ranking, reported that due to a challenging pandemic environment, the turnover of the 500 biggest companies in Central and Eastern Europe (CEE) fell by 3.3 percent in 2020 to EUR 667 billion.

“Poland again is the leader of the ranking and its companies handled the situation best in the region,” the authors of the ranking wrote. Poland was followed by the Czech Republic and Hungary.

The top place was taken by state-controlled Polish oil and gas company PKN Orlen. “Orlen’s position remains unthreatened, although its turnover dropped by 23 percent (in 2020 – PAP) while one year before it increased by 1 percent,” Coface wrote in a press release.

Thirty two Polish companies participated in the ranking. The total number of ranked enterprises was 161. Although Polish firms coped better than the biggest companies in other countries of the region, their total income dropped by 0.1 percent last year to EUR 258.2 billion.

No particular sector dominated among Polish leaders; however, natural resources, chemicals, petroleum products, synthetics, and pharmaceuticals played a major role.