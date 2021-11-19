We hope for hybrid attack on Polish border to end soon: President

“We hope that soon, thanks to the political support of the European community and the North Atlantic Alliance, the hybrid attack on the Polish border will end,” President Andrzej Duda said after a meeting with his North Macedonian counterpart Stevo Pendarovski. He also expressed Poland’s support for the country’s European aspirations.

President Duda emphasised at a joint conference that his visit to Skopje shows the “vitality of mutual relations” between Poland and North Macedonia. He also touched upon the migration crisis on the Polish-Belarusian border, thanking President Pendarovski for his solidarity towards Poland and for his “understanding and support in this difficult situation.”

“It is a fact that the Belarusian regime has launched a hybrid attack on the EU and the NATO border. These are the three states of both the EU and the North Atlantic Alliance countries – Poland, Lithuania and Latvia [that are being targeted by the Belarusian regime],” Andrzej Duda pointed out.

“We therefore use all our strength to defend both the EU and NATO area against illegal migration,” he stressed.

“We hope that, thanks to the political support of the European community and the North Atlantic Alliance, this attack will end soon,” the President emphasised.

President Duda also assured North Macedonia of Poland’s support for the country’s European aspirations.

“As allies within NATO, we exchanged information and views on the recent incidents on the Polish-Belarusian border. I expressed to President Duda our [country’s] full solidarity, but also our support to overcome this situation,” North Macedonian President Stevo Pendarovski said after the meeting with the Polish President.

“I assured that for us… the actions of the Belarusian leaders who arranged this humanitarian crisis are completely unacceptable,” he stressed, calling for the Belarusian regime “to immediately end all activities aimed at further destabilising the situation on the border with our allies – Poland, Lithuania and Latvia.”

President Pendarovski also reported that during the meeting with Andrzej Duda he expressed his willingness to further intensify cooperation between North Macedonia and Poland, especially in terms of science, tourism, education, economy and defence.