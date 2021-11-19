Ukraine wants to build barrier on border with Russia and Belarus

Ukraine should set aside money in next year’s budget to build a more than 2,500 km fence on its borders with Belarus and Russia to prevent a possible influx of illegal migrants, Ukrainian Interior Minister Denys Monastyrsky said on Friday.

The minister added that Ukraine planned new military exercises which will take place in the next two weeks to prepare in case migrants tried to cross the border illegally. Ukraine is wary of becoming a new flashpoint in the migrant crisis on Belarus’s borders with the European Union, which Kyiv accuses Russia of instigating.

“Our key task is to restrain and stop a possible massive flow of illegal migrants,” the head of the Ukrainian Interior Ministry told parliament.

“We must understand that the construction of a proper state border by Ukraine along its entire length with the Russian Federation, the aggressor country, and the Republic of Belarus, is a reliable counter to this aggression,” Minister Monastyrsky added.

On Thursday Ukraine announced that it had intercepted a group of 15 people from the Middle East who tried to enter from Belarus. It was the first such incident since the migrant crisis escalated.

Ukraine deployed 15 helicopters, two planes and 44 drones to its borders in response to the crisis, in which the EU accuses Belarus of flying in migrants and pushing them to cross the borders of Poland and Lithuania illegally.

Earlier this week, the Ukrainian Parliament authorised its border guard to use military equipment and firearms. Asked about this, Denys Monastyrsky said that the guards should be ready to use them if necessary, but there was no need at the moment.



Relations between Kyiv and Moscow collapsed after Russia’s 2014 illegal annexation of Ukraine’s Crimea peninsula and the outbreak of fighting between Ukrainian troops and pro-Russian separatists in eastern Ukraine.