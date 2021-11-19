Poland’s average corporate wage up 8.4 pct y/y in Oct – stats office

Rafał Guz/PAP

Poland’s average corporate gross monthly wage rose by 8.4 percent year on year to PLN 5,917.15 (EUR 1,265 ) in October 2021, the Central Statistical Office (GUS) said on Friday.

In monthly terms, the average wage increased by 1.3 percent.

Economists polled by PAP expected an 8.7-percent annual increase in the corporate wage in October and a 1.5-percent monthly increase.

October’s corporate employment increased by 0.5 percent year on year to 6,351,100 and increased by 0.1 percent month on month.

This compares to the economists’ expectations of a 0.5-percent annual rise in employment and no change in the monthly reading.