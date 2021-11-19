Poland reports 23,242 new coronavirus cases on Friday, 403 deaths

Tytus Żmijewski/PAP

Poland recorded 23,242 new confirmed coronavirus cases and 403 deaths over the past 24 hours to Friday morning, against 24,882 cases reported on Thursday, data released by the Health Ministry shows.

The healthcare system is now handling 16,093 Covid-19 hospitalisations, up from 15,713 recorded the day prior, including 1,381 patients on ventilators, against a total of 2,053 ventilators available, the Health Ministry said on Twitter.

The Health Ministry also reported that 562,077 people are under quarantine. So far 2,858,972 people have recovered.

In all, Poland has already distributed 40,334,156 doses of Covid-19 vaccines, with 20,219,201 people having been fully vaccinated, according to data posted on the official government website, gov.pl.