No need to opt for NATO’s Article 4 right now: Polish FM for TVP World

“The situation at the border does not indicate that we should opt for Article 4 right now,” Zbigniew Rau, Polish Foreign Minister, said in an interview with TVP World, commenting on the ongoing migration crisis and potential call to NATO for help on the matter.

“NATO is a military alliance and has at its disposal instruments that refer to the military sphere,” he said, pointing out that in his opinion “the situation at the border does not indicate that we should opt for Article 4 right now.”

He also emphasised that what Poland needs most at the moment is “sincere and wide political support of every NATO member state.”

The topic of the recent conversation between outgoing German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Belarusian dictator Alyaksandr Lukashenka regarding the migration crisis was also raised during the interview.

“We do not consider it [the Angela Merkel’s approach] the most appropriate way to do it, because among friends and partners it is good to discuss issues, especially if they concern two member states which are most affected by the events at the border,” Mr Rau assessed.

“Nevertheless… we were informed before this conversation about the intention of the German Chancellor to do so,” he pointed out.

On the matter of the US approach to the ongoing crisis, Mr Rau expressed his satisfaction, explaining that during his recent conversation with Antony Blinken, the head of US diplomacy, the American assured him of the US’ support for Poland.

The minister was also asked whether it is still possible to stop the Nord Stream 2 project from launching.

“I had a telephone conversation with my British counterpart, Elizabeth Truss, and there is no doubt in her mind that this project should be stopped… It is obvious that this is the project that divides the EU and NATO and encourages European companies to do business with the partner which is not credible – neither politically nor economically,” he said.

“There is still a good chance to do everything possible in order to prevent it from being put into operation,” Mr Rau stressed.