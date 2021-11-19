Most Poles reduce shopping under inflation

Albert Zawada/PAP

Nearly 70 percent of Poles have limited their spending due to inflation, showed a Friday-published survey by the UCE Research and Syno Poland pollsters.

Only one in five respondents said they were not planning to cut their shopping budgets.

Most of the spending cuts are on clothes, alcohol, condiments and snacks, less on coffee, tea, soft drinks and detergents. According to the authors of the survey, this shows that the cuts mainly concern non-first-need products.

Most inclined to reduce their shopping expenditures are people in the 56-80 age group, least ready to cut down shopping are persons aged between 18 and 22.

Most willing to save on shopping are inhabitants of the provinces Podkarpackie, Wielkopolskie and Slaskie.

The computer-assisted survey was carried out on a sample of 1,057 adult Poles.