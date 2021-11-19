Two major attempts to cross Polish-Belarusian border in last 24 hours

In the last 24 hours there were two major attempts to cross the Polish-Belarusian border by force. People threw stones and branches at the Polish services, lasers and tear gas were also used. Four soldiers were hit with stones. They were given medical assistance, 2nd Lt. Anna Michalska, Border Guard spokesperson told the Polish Press Agency (PAP).

The first group tried to forcibly cross the Polish-Belarusian border around 5 pm on Thursday in the area of the Border Guard post in Dubicze Cerkiewne, eastern Poland. “We noticed that a large group of people was gathering. In the beginning it was 100 people, then Belarusian trucks brought more migrants. As a result, there were about 500 people there,” the spokeswoman stressed.

She added that the group started throwing stones and branches. “Someone from the crowd also used tear gas towards the Polish services. At that time, the officers of the Belarusian services were (blinding Polish officers) using lasers. Foreigners built a footbridge over the razor wire, which our services pulled down,” Lt. Michalska emphasised.

During this encounter four Polish soldiers were hit by rocks, they were given medical attention.

The second larger attempt at forcing the Polish-Belarusian border took place in the section protected by the officers of the Border Guard post in Mielnik, eastern Poland. A group of about 50 people managed to cross the border line. The persons were informed about the obligation to leave the territory of Poland and were returned to the border line.

“We took a 5-person family from Iraq, including three children, to Border Guard quarters. The woman is probably pregnant. They will probably be located in a refugee centre. So far, they do not require medical assistance,” the spokesman concluded.

Since the beginning of the year, the Border Guard has recorded over 34,000 attempts to illegally cross the Polish-Belarusian border, 6,000 of which occurred in November.

A state of emergency has been in force in 183 localities in the Podlaskie and Lubelskie provinces, adjacent to Belarus since September 2, due to the migratory pressure in the border zone.