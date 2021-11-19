Migrants put in a new camp in Grodno region by Belarusian services

Migrants previously staying near the Kużnica border crossing are now waiting outside a new camp in the Grodno region on the border between Belarus and Poland according to Footage obtained by Reuters.

Reuters was told that security forces took the migrants in groups to the new camp, located on the Belarusian side of the frontier, where they have been given food and water.

On Tuesday the Belarusian state news agency (BELTA) said that border guards had started moving some migrants to a reception centre away from the frontier.

On Wednesday Belarusian and Polish border guards said that around 2,000 migrants remained at the fence.

According to the Polish Defence Minister the crisis on Poland’s border with Belarus will last months, as several thousand migrants remain stranded on the EU’s eastern frontier in what the bloc calls a deliberate blackmail campaign by Minsk.

Since the beginning of the year, the Border Guard has recorded over 33,000 attempts to illegally cross the Polish-Belarusian border.