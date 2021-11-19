Border crisis is at turning point: deputy FM

“In our opinion, the crisis is now at a turning point, because the Belarusian services have intensified their aggression. Now the question is whether we, as Poland, will successfully guard the border, or whether [Alyaksandr] Lukashenka wins. Starting talks with him at such a moment gives him a better position in this dispute,” deputy Foreign Minister Piotr Wawrzyk told the Polish Press Agency (PAP), referring to the recent phone call between Angela Merkel and the Belarusian President.

He added that “on the one hand, we act to secure the border, and this is our basic role and our duty, that is, we repel aggression. But in the EU forum, we are working on a common position of all countries in this regard”.

The deputy Foreign Minister recalled that Poland has the support of all its allies and a possibility to force new sanctions against Belarus. “This is what we are focusing on now, to show Lukashenka that the kind of activities he conducts will not remain without negative consequences for him,” he emphasised.

Deputy Minister Wawrzyk thanked the UK for its fast reaction and involvement in European affairs. He stressed that it was “the first country to offer us very concrete help. We very much appreciate it and are really grateful to our allies”.

He also added that “despite leaving the European Union, Britain remains our ally in the North Atlantic Pact and I think that it should be viewed from this point of view”.

Lastly, Mr Wawrzyk spoke about the possibility of triggering NATO’s article 4, in the case of an escalation of the crisis and starting preemptive measures to make it more difficult for migrants to fly to Belarus, with the help of countries outside of the EU. He mentioned that it is also important to organise flights back for people that did not receive asylum in Poland and are currently staying in Polish immigration centres.