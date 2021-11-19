We expect Belarus to keep sending migrants to border: official

“We expect that Belarusian authorities will continue sending groups of foreigners to the border with Poland,” Stanisław Żaryn, spokesman for the Minister-Coordinator of Special Services, told the Polish Press Agency (PAP). He added, however, that the special flight on which the first migrants returned to Iraq was “an optimistic signal.”

Mr Żaryn pointed out that the actions of the Belarusian services indicate a rotation of people induced to try to cross the Polish border.

He also recalled that the largest migrant camp, in Bruzgi on the Belarusian side, was evacuated on Thursday and foreigners were transferred to the nearby warehouse of the Belarusian logistics company Bremino.

“A centre has been set up there, where migrants can warm up and eat, regenerate after activities for which they are used by the Belarusian side,” he pointed out.

“We are also dealing with the rotation of groups that are directed to our border line. Belarusians carry out certain activities to, on the one hand, play on our emotions by showing the misfortune of those who are at our border, and at the same time provide them with the opportunity to rest,” he said.

According to Mr Żaryn, “nothing changes in the long-term plan of Belarus.”

“We expect that Belarusians will continue to send groups of foreigners to attack our border, equip these people with dangerous objects. We also expect more aggression increasingly from Belarusian officers who throw stones at our people, blind them with lasers, shoot into the air,” he assessed.

However, he considered the first flight from Belarus to Iraq, carrying over 400 migrants, to be an “optimistic signal.”

“This, of course, is not a signal of a comprehensive change in Belarusian policy, but it shows that Middle East countries are also interested in the matter and see what Belarus is really up to – that it [the migration crisis] is a political operation aimed at the West,” he stressed.

On Thursday evening, in the capital of Iraqi Kurdistan, Erbil, an Iraqi Airways plane with migrants, who had previously been stuck on the border between Poland and Belarus, landed. The flight was free and, according to the Iraqi Ministry of Foreign Affairs, organised in cooperation with the Belarusian authorities.