Polish border guard demands removal of migrants from Kuznica crossing

Darek Delmanowicz/PAP

The Polish Border Guard has threatened Belarus with the closure of a freight rail crossing unless its Belarusian counterparts remove migrants from the Kuznica border crossing.

In a letter to the head of the Belarusian border guard, Tomasz Praga, the commander of the Border Guard, said that the situation at Kuznica constituted a major security threat.

He also said that Polish border teams in the area have been repeatedly pelted with stones and stun grenades by the migrants with no response from Belarusian border guards.

Praga demanded that the migrants be removed from the Kuznica area by Sunday, November 21, otherwise Poland will close down the checkpoint’s rail cargo section.

“The presence in the area of groups of migrants who are hostile towards the Polish services carries the risk of… unexpected developments, including a railway disaster,” Praga wrote.

Thousands of mostly Middle-Eastern migrants are camped on the Belarusian side of the Polish-Belarusian border, and some have tried to force their way across the border.

Earlier this week, Polish security forces used water cannon and tear gas after coming under attack from stone-throwing migrants.