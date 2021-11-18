First group of Iraqi migrants on flight from Belarus to Iraq

Darek Delmanowicz/PAP

A large number of migrants were flown out of Belarus and back to Baghdad, the Polish interior minister said on Thursday.

According to Mariusz Kaminski, the flight left Minsk on Thursday afternoon, and another flight is due to leave tomorrow.

The minister made the announcement after discussing the migrant crisis on the Belarusian border with Horst Seehofer, the German Minister of Internal Affairs.

Kaminski said that “the first group of several hundred migrant Iraqi citizens are on a plane that has just left Minsk for Baghdad and they are returning to their place of origin”.

“As far as I know, there will be another plane tomorrow to take more people back to Iraq,” he added.

Kaminski also added that the ministry was working closely with Frontex to prepare to return home illegal migrants who ended up in Poland as a result of the political actions of the Lukashenko regime.