Polish PM warns against direct talks with Lukashenko

Darek Delmanowicz/PAP

Poland’s prime minister has warned that direct talks with Alexander Lukashenko, the Belarusian president, “legitimise his regime”.

Warsaw accuses Minsk of engineering the migration crisis at its borders with Poland, Lithuania and Latvia as a ‘hybrid war’ tactic aimed at destabilising the EU.

“We are taking steps and conducting talks at the highest level to resolve the problem of illegal migration…. on the basis of international agreements,” Mateusz Morawiecki said on Thursday.

He argued that only multilateral cooperation among countries that were “victims of Lukashenko’s illegal actions” could manage the threat, and return “the victims of hybrid warfare” to their countries of origin.

But Morawiecki added: “One needs to be aware that any direct talks with Mr Lukashenko play into his hands by legitimising his regime.”

His warning comes not long after German Chancellor Angela Merkel talked with Lukashenko by telephone in an attempt to seek a solution to the crisis.

Morawiecki said he had told Merkel that no deals concerning Poland should be made without his government’s consent. “Nothing about us without us,” he said, adding that Merkel had accepted his position.

The prime minister went on to reject proposals to establish a humanitarian corridor.

“I warn against this,” Morawiecki said, adding that he was unaware of the details of plans to move migrants from the border westwards along a corridor. “Of course, if Germany wants to lay on planes and transport to the West from the territory of another country, then that is their prerogative, but I warn against it because every such move will embolden Lukashenko and his de facto power broker to continue his actions,” he continued.

A corridor would also give “unnecessary hope to people smugglers that their actions could be successful,” arguing that a firm stance on border defence was preferable as it would encourage migrants to return home.

“We can help them in that,” Morawiecki added. “We can help them with financing a flight from Belarus, from Minsk, to Baghdad, to Erbil, to Istanbul, or wherever else, but we will not change our position on artificially creating migratory movements. We will defend our territorial cohesion and we will be very definite here.”

Morawiecki said he had discussed the border situation on Thursday with Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi and the prime minister of the Kurdistan regional government, Masrour Barzani.

“The prime minister of Iraq promised every assistance and co-operation in bringing his citizens back to the country,” Morawiecki said. “The return will also affect those who have been held in detention centres in Poland after illegally crossing the border. He also said that they will halt direct flights to Minsk from Iraq.”

Morawiecki added that al-Khadimi had expressed solidarity with Poland and said it would do everything to bring its migrants home. The prime minister of Kurdistan had also offered to co-operate, and had “emphasised that those finding themselves at the European Union’s borders are victims of smugglers.”