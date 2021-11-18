Eastern border migrants move to logistics centre to escape bad weather

Due to deteriorating weather conditions all migrants camped on Belarus’s border with Poland have been moved to a logistics centre in the nearby village Bruzgi, the Belarusian border guard informed on Thursday.

The border guard said the migrants moved to Bruzgi voluntarily. The first migrants were admitted to the centre on Tuesday.

Poland has been struggling to stem a wave of migrants trying to cross its eastern border from Belarus. EU members accuse the Belarusian president, Alexander Lukashenko, of instigating the crisis in order to destabilise the bloc.