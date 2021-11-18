Putin, Lukashenko working hand-in-hand, deputy minister tells CNN

Jablonski also said that the Polish security forces had been forced to use water cannon and tear gas against migrants trying to storm the country's border with Belarus, because they had had rocks and stun grenades, supplied by the Belarusian security services, thrown at them.

Wojciech Olkuśnik/PAP

The Russian and Belarusian presidents, Vladimir Putin and Alexander Lukashenko, are working “hand-in-hand” in destabilise security in Central Europe, a deputy foreign minister told US TV network CNN on Thursday

Speaking about Russian troops amassing on the Ukrainian border, Pawel Jablonski told CNN: “We have been warning consistently our allies, US government included, our EU allies as well, not to deal with Mr Putin in a way that would serve his interests. It includes also the sanctions against the Nord Stream 2 pipeline because what Putin intends is to start operating this pipeline and then cut off gas supplies to Ukraine, which would then put Kiev’s government in a very difficult position.

“So we need to be united here as well,” Jablonski continued. “Putin and Lukashenko work hand-in-hand in destabilising security in Central Europe. This must be recognised and this must be reacted to very firmly.”

Jablonski also said that the Polish security forces had been forced to use water cannon and tear gas against migrants trying to storm the country’s border with Belarus, because they had had rocks and stun grenades, supplied by the Belarusian security services, thrown at them.

He denied that the migration emergency was a refugee crisis arguing that the migrants were victims of a ‘hybrid war’ of the Minsk regime is waging against the EU, and had been lured under false hopes of easy access to the bloc.