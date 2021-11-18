Up to 26,000 Covid beds by month’s end, minister pledges

Roman Zawistowski/PAP

Poland’s health minister announced on Thursday that up to 26,000 hospital beds will be available for Covid-19 patients by the end of November.

Adam Niedzielski added that the government wanted to provide even more beds in December.

Niedzielski said Covid infections and hospitalisations were being monitored in all the country’s regions to help determine the number of beds needed.

“Over the first 10 days of December we want to increase the number of available beds to nearly 35,000. There will be 26,000 beds until the end of November,” the minister said.

Referring to the current Covid situation, Niedzielski said Poland’s situation, although difficult, was still “not too bad” compared to other European countries.