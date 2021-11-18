Germany will not accept refugees stranded on PL-BY border

Germany will not take in refugees stranded on the Belarus-Polish border, and any information stating otherwise that have been appearing recently are fake news, German Interior Minister Horst Seehofer said on Thursday after talks with his Polish counterpart, Mariusz Kamiński, in Warsaw.

Mr Seehofer referred to Thursday’s revelations, according to which the German Federal Government would allegedly be ready to accept about 2,000 refugees into Germany via the specially created corridor from Belarus.

“We will not bow to the pressure and say ‘we are taking refugees into European countries’ because this would mean implementing the very basis of this perfidious strategy,” Mr Seehofer stated. “We are talking about an irregular and perfidious migration which is being organised by Belarus with a degree of support from Russia,” he added.

“Many thanks to the Polish government for taking a clear course in the face of such a challenge; you are doing it in a balanced and thoughtful way,” he said.

“The Poles are not only following their own interests. They are also acting in the interests of the whole European Union,” the German politician pointed out.

First group of Iraqi migrants on flight from Belarus to Iraq

Several hundred migrants were onboard a plane that took off from Belarus back to Baghdad on Thursday afternoon, the Polish interior minister Mariusz Kamiński, adding that another flight is due to leave on Friday.

The minister made the announcement after discussing the migrant crisis on the Belarusian border with the German Minister of Internal Affairs.

Mr Kamiński also added that the ministry was working closely with Frontex to prepare to return home illegal migrants who ended up in Poland as a result of the political actions of Alyaksandr Lukashenka’s regime.