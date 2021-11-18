Iraq, Kurdistan Region offer assistance in bringing migrants back home

On Thursday, Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki held talks with the Prime Ministers of Iraq, Mustafa al-Kadhimi, and the Kurdistan Region, Masrour Barzani, about the migration crisis on the Polish-Belarusian border.

“The Prime Minister of Iraq has promised all assistance and cooperation needed in bringing its citizens back to the country. This includes those detained in centres for foreigners in Poland after illegal border crossing. He also announced that direct flights to Minsk from Iraq would still be suspended,” PM Morawiecki wrote on Facebook.

He added that Prime Minister al-Khadimi had expressed solidarity with Poland and assured that Iraq would take all possible steps to return its citizens to their homeland.

The head of the Polish government said that the Kurdistan Region PM also offered cooperation.

“During the conversation, he stressed that people who found themselves at the borders of the European Union are victims of smugglers. I, on the other hand, assured him that we were ready to support his efforts, and pointed out that our humanitarian aid had been blocked by the Belarusian side for many weeks. I also told our partners that Lukashenka’s regime was running activities in the form of a hybrid war against Poland and the European Union,” PM stated.

Mr Morawiecki highlighted that illegal migration supported by the Belarusian services was to destabilise the political situation and threaten the security of Poland and the EU.

“Cooperation with our partners in Iraq is aimed at reducing human tragedies that result from the actions of the dictator and criminal groups that try to earn money on human suffering,” he wrote.

“It is only through the cooperation of many countries that are victims of Lukashenka’s illegal actions that we are able to deal with the threats and at the same time help the victims of the hybrid war to return to their countries,” the PM concluded.