Couple wow internet with spectacular views of Iceland during epic 3,000km trek

During their monumental walk around Iceland, Anna Liszewska and her partner got through 712 chocolate bars, 57 tins of tuna, 3.2kg of peanut butter and 2.8kg of Nutella while walking an average of almost 11 hours and 34km a day.

An adventure-loving couple with a passion for long distance hiking have completed their latest expedition with a walk of over 3,000 kilometres around Iceland.

Starting out at the beginning of June, the epic walk took Anna Liszewska and her partner Matúš Lašan from Slovakia 103 days to complete.

The intrepid travellers tried to avoid popular trails and instead opted for less visited unspoilt areas.Matúš Lašan

They also got through three pairs of shoes each.

The intrepid travellers tried to avoid popular trails and instead opted for less visited unspoilt areas, encountering spectacular landscapes including the West Fjords and Snæfellsnes peninsulas, Borgarnes, Hveragerdi, Landmannalaugar in the Icelandic highlands, Vik-Höfn and the Moira-Sauðárkrókur canyon.

Documenting their journey on Instagram, ‘swiatokiepiechura’ (the world through the eyes of a walker) and their Facebook pages, Anna posted spectacular landscape photos from each of the eight stages of the couple’s journey, including ones of a waterfall, lakes, rugged and often deserted mountain landscapes and snow-capped peaks.

In some photos, the couple also show their tent, in which they spent 81 of the 103 nights camping, the majority of the time in the wild, with only 22 nights spent in hostels/shelters.

Anna detailed all the key statistics of the couple’s trip alongside a map of Iceland showing an outline of the route they took around the island.Anna Liszewska – Świat Okiem Piechura

No strangers to long walks, Anna from Suwałki and Matúš from Kosice in Slovakia met in New Zeland, where they completed their first 3,000km walk together soon after followed by 2,662.4 km of the Greater Patagonian Trail in the Andes as their honeymoon trip.

Anna told TFN: “For this year, we had planned Norway, but unfortunately Norway really closed down for tourists, so we had to change our destination and it fell on Iceland.

“The whole journey took us 103 days, of which 89 were spent on actual walking, because we took a 2 or 3 days break to do our laundry and to use our social media and add posts to our blogs and Instagram.

“We tried, as much as possible, to avoid roads, immersing ourselves in places which few people reach.

Anna from Suwałki and Matúš from Kosice in Slovakia met in New Zeland, where they completed their first 3,000km walk together.Anna Liszewska – Świat Okiem Piechura

“We often walked criss-cross or on paths which don’t exist on the map, which we found out about from local people.

“Although Iceland is a place frequently visited by tourists, our form of travelling allowed us to experience it from a unique perspective.”

The couple, who live in Pisek in Czechia are already planning their next few-thousand mile hike, which they plan to embark on in the spring.

To see more of the couple’s stunning photos click here: https://www.instagram.com/swiatokiempiechura/