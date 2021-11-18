Thank you for your involvement: Def Min to British Def Sec

“Thank you for the fact that we can count on Great Britain, for Great Britain’s commitment to the challenges that lie ahead, and such a challenge is undoubtedly the situation on the Polish-Belarusian border,” Mariusz Błaszczak, the head of the Ministry of National Defence, said at a press conference after the meeting with Ben Wallace, the UK’s secretary of defence. He also announced that British soldiers would support Polish troops at the border.

G7’s foreign ministers condemn Belarus for orchestrating migration crisis

Foreign ministers from the G7 group of wealthy economies condemned Belarus for orchestrating irregular migration across its borders, and called for…

see more

As reported by the ministry, a declaration of intent to cooperate on the development of the capabilities of the Polish Armed Forces in the field of air defence was signed during the meeting.

“A moment ago, I had the pleasure of signing a document with the UK secretary of defence, which is a declaration of intent on industrial cooperation in the construction of modern weapons. I think it is a very good sign of our Polish-British cooperation,” Mr Błaszczak pointed out.

At the same time, he stressed that this declaration “is only one stage in our very close cooperation.”

The minister also thanked his British counterpart for his country’s commitment “to the challenges facing us,” such as the ongoing migration crisis at the Polish-Belarusian border.

Mariusz Błaszczak also announced that British soldiers would support Polish troops at the border and expressed his hope that a company of British engineering troops would start service in Poland by the end of the month. Its task will be, among other things, to repair the temporary fence damaged by migrants.

By defending our border, we defend all of Europe: PM

“Migrants are used by Belarus as a weapon. And the target is Germany, France and the Netherlands. So by defending the Polish border, we defend all…

see more

“Poland and the UK will always stand side by side and will always work together,” Ben Wallace assured.

Speaking about the situation on the Polish-Belarusian border, he deemed it a conscious attempt to destabilise not only Poland, Latvia and Lithuania, but also the whole of Europe, in order to weaken it.

“The best way to answer that is to work arm in arm with each other, not only within NATO, but also as good friends and partners,” he assessed.

“We definitely will not allow the situation on the border to worsen even more. We urge [Alyaksandr] Lukashenka to stop this disgusting attempt to use people as weapons… in the name of his previously calculated interest,” Mr Wallace stressed.

He also assessed that the offer regarding the cooperation of the armaments industry between countries is very important for the UK.

“We want Poland to gain new capabilities… so that the Polish defence industry can be even better and ensure security not only for Poland, but also for all its allies… Poland and Great Britain will always stand arm in arm and cooperate,” he declared.