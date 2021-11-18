Hybrid operation is underway at Polish border: deputy FM in London

“A hybrid operation is underway at the Polish border, with other destabilising actions at the same time,” deputy Foreign Minister Marcin Przydacz told reporters in London before meeting with his British counterparts Wendy Morton, responsible for Eastern policy, and James Cleverly, whose deals with security matters.

Thank you for your involvement: Def Min to British Def Sec

The main topics of the meetings will involve the border crisis, Ukraine, where “there is talk of increasing movements of Russian troops, destabilising activities inside Ukraine, at the same time we are discussing Nord Stream 2 and how it negatively affects gas prices,” the deputy Minister stressed.

He mentioned that he is glad that this issue is not only seen as a humanitarian crisis but also as a security challenge. “It is important that we, as a society of the broadly understood West, see that Alyaksandr Lukashenka uses some kind of emotional blackmail against us, trying to weaken us, but also tests our resistance to this type of argumentation,” the deputy head of the Foreign Ministry added.

Minister Przydacz emphasised that “the Belarusian side, supported by the Russian side, will want to soften European societies by means of humanitarian issues. Of course, these are people who need help, hence Poland actively wanted to provide support by sending humanitarian convoys”.

He said that it was too early to talk about any use of British soldiers stationed in Poland, but the mere presence of British and American troops significantly increased the sense of security in Poland. “The level of security in Poland would be much lower if they were not here,” the Polish official said.