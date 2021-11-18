Poland reports 24,882 new coronavirus cases on Thursday, 370 deaths

Jacek Szydłowski/PAP

Poland recorded 24,882 new confirmed coronavirus cases and 370 deaths over the past 24 hours to Thursday morning, against 24,239 cases reported on Wednesday, data released by the Health Ministry shows.

The healthcare system is now handling 15,713 Covid-19 hospitalisations, up from 15,316 recorded the day prior, including 1,345 patients on ventilators, against the total of 1,991 ventilators available, the Health Ministry said on Twitter.

The Health Ministry also reported that 503,419 people are under quarantine. So far 2,843,270 people have recovered.

In all, Poland has already distributed 40,203,203 doses of Covid-19 vaccines, with 20,197,468 people having been fully vaccinated, according to data posted on the official government website, gov.pl.