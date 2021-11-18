G7’s foreign ministers condemn Belarus for orchestrating migration crisis

Foreign ministers from the G7 group of wealthy economies condemned Belarus for orchestrating irregular migration across its borders, and called for an immediate halt to the country’s regime’s “aggressive and exploitative campaign.”

“We… condemn the Belarus regime’s orchestration of irregular migration across its borders. These callous acts are putting people’s lives at risk. We are united in our solidarity with Poland, as well as Lithuania and Latvia, who have been targeted by this provocative use of irregular migration as a hybrid tactic,” the ministers wrote in a joint statement published on Thursday.

“We call on the regime to cease immediately its aggressive and exploitative campaign in order to prevent further deaths and suffering,” they stressed, pointing out that “international organisations need to be provided with immediate and unhindered access to deliver humanitarian assistance.”

The ministers also emphasised that “the actions of the Belarusian regime are an attempt to deflect attention from its ongoing disregard for international law, fundamental freedoms and human rights, including those of its own people.”

“We commend the actions of the European Union, which is working closely with countries of origin and transit to put an end to the actions of the Lukashenka regime,” they noted.

The statement was issued by Foreign Ministers of Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom and the United States of America.