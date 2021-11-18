COVID-19: 24,882 new infections in Poland, active cases increasing

The Health Ministry announced 24,882 new confirmed COVID-19 infections in Poland, increasing the total number of cases recorded in the country to 3,279,787 including 356,523 still active. The number of active cases increased from 342,348 yesterday.

The ministry also announced 370 new fatalities – 100 from COVID-19 alone and 270 from COVID-19 and concurrent diseases. The death toll in Poland increased to 79,994.

According to the ministry, 503,419 people are quarantined and 2,843,270 people have recovered from COVID-19 in the country so far. As it stands, there are still 356,523 active cases of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus in Poland.

As of Thursday a total of 40,203,203 vaccine doses have been administered and 20,197,468 people have been fully vaccinated.







The number of occupied ventilators amounts to 1,345 out of 1,991 available.

As of Thursday morning, as many as 255,874,266 coronavirus cases, 5,142,093 deaths and 231,254,884 recoveries have been confirmed worldwide.

The US remains the country with the largest number of confirmed coronavirus cases, amounting to 48,287,925, India has the second most with 34,478,517 cases and Brazil third with 21,977,661.