Situation at Polish-Belarusian border can repeat in Ukraine: expert

“There is a high probability that the situation on the Polish-Belarusian border will repeat in Ukraine,” Oleksiy Melnyk, an expert from the Razumkov Center, a Ukrainian non-governmental think-tank, told the Polish Press Agency (PAP). He did not rule out that “this instrument will be used cynically to create a destabilisation zone” in the country.

According to Mr Melnyk, Belarus and Russia “are trying to force the narrative according to which [Alyaksandr] Lukashenka has to be reasoned with and recognised as the rightful president.”

“If Poland and Brussels do not yield, then… [Alyaksandr] Lukashenka will want to get rid of the migrants. Then it is possible that this instrument [illegal migration] will be used cynically to create a destabilisation zone in Ukraine,” he assessed.

The expert emphasised that in Ukraine, there is a likelihood of a repeat of the situation on the Polish-Belarusian border. As he pointed out, the Ukrainian Interior Ministry reported that the 10 most vulnerable sections of the country’s border with Belarus have already been identified, the protection of which is to be strengthened.

Explaining why he did not anticipate an escalation of Russian offensive actions in the short term, Mr Melnyk pointed to the fact that late autumn is not suitable for land operations and to the ongoing rotation of the Russian military.

At the same time, he emphasised that Ukrainian-Russian relations are not stable at the moment.

“What is happening now on the Polish border, the rhetoric of the Kremlin and Belarus towards Ukraine, growing energy problems… – all of this at some point may end up in such a way that the situation gets out of hand somewhere, and there may be a major strike or some kind of distraction manoeuver. So Ukraine is constantly in that danger zone where Russia is waging war not only against it, but also a proxy war against America and Europe,” he pointed out.

As the expert emphasised, Russia’s strategic goals towards Ukraine are shaped on the basis of “Russia’s historical fear of Ukraine as an alternative development model.”

He also pointed to Russia’s failure to recognise the possibility of Ukraine being independent of it.

“This is quite an irrational ground for shaping the strategy,” he pointed out, stressing that “therefore there are no strategic goals other than subjugating Ukraine, making it a satellite state, or perhaps destroying Ukraine as an independent state.”