Lower house supports gov’t in eastern border crisis

The resolution, filed by MPs from Poland's ruling Law and Justice (PiS) party, went through in a 259-60 vote with 98 abstentions.

Marcin Obara/PAP

The Polish Sejm (lower house) in a Wednesday resolution voiced support for the government in its strivings to curb the mounting migrant crisis on Poland’s border with Belarus.

In the resolution, the MPs expressed their solidarity with the government and institutions involved in managing the crisis, which Poland says has been orchestrated by the regime of Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko.

“The Alexander Lukashenko regime has attacked Poland with the help of thousands of migrants it has brought in to force the Polish border. Our country has not stood before such a big threat to its security and the integrity of its borders in years. In this trying time, the Sejm… expresses solidarity with the Polish government and all Polish institution and persons involved in the defence of Poland and the Poles,” the resolution reads.

