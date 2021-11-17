Poland and Germany clash over assessment of Belarus border situation: report

An EU source has told the Polish Press Agency (PAP) that during a Brussels meeting of EU ambassadors on Belarus there was a stormy exchange between the Polish and German ambassadors after Germany claimed talks between Angela Merkel and Alyksandr Lukashenka had helped de-escalate the border situation.

On Wednesday in Brussels, a meeting of ambassadors to the EU was held, the main topic of which was the situation on the Polish-Belarusian border.

At the meeting, there was a rather stormy discussion between the German ambassador, Michael Clauss and the Polish ambassador Andrzej Sadoś. The Polish ambassador informed other diplomats that there were further attacks on the Polish border last night. This was followed by a statement from the German diplomat, who said that after Monday’s conversation between Chancellor Angela Merkel and Alyksandr Lukashenka regarding the Polish-Belarusian border, there was a de-escalation, so the conversation had brought results, a high-ranking EU source told PAP.

According to the source, the Polish ambassador reacted to these words, pointing out that after Ms Merkel’s conversation with Mr Lukashenka, there was no de-escalation, but a further escalation, with Polish officers being taken to hospitals and constant attacks throughout the day and night at the border.

The Lithuanian ambassador also said at the meeting that there were more attempts to cross the Lithuanian-Belarusian border.

According to PAP sources, the Polish ambassador also provided information about a drastic reduction in crude oil supplies via the Druzhba pipeline.

The Druzhba pipeline is the longest oil pipeline in the world, carrying oil from the eastern part of European Russia to Belarusian refineries, and then onto Poland, other Eastern European countries and to Germany.