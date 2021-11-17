EU allocates EUR 700K in humanitarian aid for migrants stranded in Belarus

“Responding immediately to an appeal, the European Commission has allocated EUR 200,000 in humanitarian funding to the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC),” the EC official website reported on Wednesday.

The funding is part of the EU’s overall contribution to the Disaster Relief Emergency Fund, managed by the IFRC. This immediate EU funding will support the IFRC and its national society, the Belarus Red Cross, to deliver much needed relief assistance, including food, hygiene kits, blankets, and first aid kits.

The EU has mobilised an additional EUR 500,000 in humanitarian funding and is currently in contact with its humanitarian partner organisations for the implementation of the funds, the press service of the EC reported.

“The EU is supporting its humanitarian partners to help alleviate the suffering of people stranded at the border and in other parts of Belarus. I am calling for continuous access of humanitarian organisations from both sides to reach this large group of refugees and migrants to provide them with urgent assistance,” Janez Lenarčič, Commissioner for Crisis Management, said.

“The European Commission stands ready to provide additional humanitarian funding in response to clearly established humanitarian needs, should the access for humanitarian partner organisations in Belarus further improve,” the EC statement reads.

On November 15, the Council of the EU amended its sanctions regime against the Belarusian authorities by broadening the listing criteria on which specific designations can be based. The EU can now target individuals and entities organising or involved in facilitating the illegal crossing of the EU’s external borders.

On Monday and Wednesday Mr Lukashenka and Ms Merkel held a telephone call to discuss humanitarian aid for migrants at the Belarusian-Polish, Belarusian-Lithuanian, and Belarusian-Latvian borders’. Estonia’s Foreign Minister Eva-Maria Liimets said that Mr Lukashenka expressed readiness to end the current migration crisis in exchange for recognising him as a legitimate president and lifting sanctions imposed on the regime.

On November 16, a group of migrants who attempted to cross the Belarus-Poland border illegally attacked the Polish officers using stones and wood logs. Some officers were injured.