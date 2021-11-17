Russia criticises Poland for calling on Nato in migration problem

A Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman has termed Poland’s appeal to Nato for involvement in solving the migration crisis on its border with Belarus as “provocative and extremely dangerous”.

Poland has been struggling to stem a wave of migrants trying to cross its eastern border from Belarus. EU members accuse the Belarusian president, Alexander Lukashenko, of instigating the crisis in order to destabilise the bloc.

“When it comes to Poland’s appeal to Nato for involvement in solving the crisis on the Polish-Belarusian border, it is generally provocative and extremely dangerous,” Maria Zakharova said at a weekly press briefing in Moscow on Wednesday.

Zakharova added that “it may lead to an unnecessary escalation of the situation.”

According to Russia’s Foreign Ministry spokeswoman, Poland is using “water cannons, batons and tear gas” against migrants who have come from countries devastated by the West.

She also said that attempts to make Moscow responsible for the migration crisis “are totally groundless.”

Polish top officials have said on numerous occasions that the Kremlin is a force behind the crisis.