Poland and Germany clash over assessment of Belarus border situation

An EU source has told PAP that during a Brussels meeting of EU ambassadors on Belarus there was a stormy exchange between the Polish and German ambassadors after Germany claimed talks between Merkel and Lukashenko had helped de-escalate the border situation.

On Wednesday in Brussels, a meeting of ambassadors to the EU was held, the main topic of which was the situation on the Polish-Belarusian border.

“At the meeting, there was a rather stormy discussion between the German ambassador (Michael Clauss – PAP) and the Polish ambassador (Andrzej SadoĊ› – PAP). The Polish ambassador informed other diplomats that there were further attacks on the Polish border last night. This was followed by a statement from the German diplomat, who said that after the conversation between Chancellor Angela Merkel and Alexander Lukashenko regarding the Polish-Belarusian border, there was a de-escalation, so the conversation had brought results, a high-ranking EU source told PAP.

According to the source, the Polish ambassador reacted to these words, pointing out that after Merkel’s conversation with Lukashenko, there was no de-escalation, but a further escalation, with Polish officers being taken to hospitals and constant attacks throughout the day and night at the border.

The Lithuanian ambassador also said at the meeting that there were more attempts to cross the border on the Lithuanian-Belarusian border.

According to PAP sources, the Polish ambassador also provided information about a drastic reduction in crude oil supplies via the Druzhba pipeline.

The Druzhba pipeline is the longest oil pipeline in the world, carrying oil from the eastern part of European Russia to Belarusian refineries, and then onto Poland, other Eastern European countries and to Germany.